|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Joan Saar
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Treynor Fire & Rescue, or St. Paul Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Treynor, Iowa
|Notes:
For the full obituary, please visit the funeral home's website.
Joan Saar, age 88, of Treynor, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
