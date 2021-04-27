Joan Thompson
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Joan Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From: 
Previous:Lenox, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 1, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 30, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:6:00 PM(The family will not be present at visitation, but will greet friends at the church prior to service)
Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox Community Trust Pocket   Park
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox ~ Burial will take place prior to services
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.