|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Joan Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ May 1, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ April 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox Community Trust Pocket Park
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox ~ Burial will take place prior to services
|Notes:
The family will not be present at visitation on Friday, they will greet friends at the church prior to services.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Joan Thompson, age 91, formerly of Lenox
Ritchie Funeral Home
