Joan Thompson
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Joan Thompson
Age: 91
From: Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday ~ May 1, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox
Visitation Day and Date: Friday ~ April 30, 2021
Visitation Start: 3:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:00 PM
Memorials: May be directed to the Lenox Community Trust Pocket   Park
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox ~ Burial will take place prior to services
The family will not be present at visitation on Friday, they will greet friends at the church prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

