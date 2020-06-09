Joan Westerlund
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Joan Westerlund
Pronunciation: Jo Ann
Age: 83
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Time: 2 PM
Location: Morton's Mill Cemetery-Morton's Mill, Iowa
Visitation Location: open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Visitation Start: Open viewing from 2 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Grant United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Morton's Mill Cemetery-Morton's Mill, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com