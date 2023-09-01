Service:Pending
Name:Joann Hansen
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Joann Hansen, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 1st, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Services are pending.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joann’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

