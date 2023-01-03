Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:JoAnn Mary Newman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 6, 2023
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 5, 2023
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. with Rosary to begin at 8:00 p.m. 
Memorials:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

