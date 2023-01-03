|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|JoAnn Mary Newman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 6, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m. with Rosary to begin at 8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
