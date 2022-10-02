Joann Massengale
Service: Memorial Services
Name: Joann Massengale
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Nebr. City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday; Oct. 5, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday; Oct. 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Cemetery: Linden Cemetery ~ rural Rock Port, MO
Notes: Joann passed away on Friday; Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebr. City, NE.  

