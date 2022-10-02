|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Joann Massengale
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Nebr. City, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday; Oct. 5, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday; Oct. 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery ~ rural Rock Port, MO
|Notes:
|Joann passed away on Friday; Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebr. City, NE.
Joann (Mattice) Massengale, 81 of Nebr. City, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
