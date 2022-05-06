JoAnn Runyan, 76, Villisca, Iowa
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: JoAnn Runyan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Villisca Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the Villisca Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

 Order of Eastern Star Service will begin at 10:30 and then services will follow.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.