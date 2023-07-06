Joanne Piercy
Service:Funeral
Name:Joanne Piercy
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday ~ July 8, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Area Bible Fellowship Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ July 7, 2023
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/ family greeting friends from 5 to 7
Memorials:May be directed to her church or St. Jude's.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Interment will be held prior to services at 10 AM at the Grove Cemetery.
Notes:

Joanne passed away early Wednesday at Creston Specialty Care.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

