|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joanne Piercy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ July 8, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Area Bible Fellowship Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ July 7, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/ family greeting friends from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|May be directed to her church or St. Jude's.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be held prior to services at 10 AM at the Grove Cemetery.
|Notes:
Joanne passed away early Wednesday at Creston Specialty Care.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Joanne Piercy, age 88, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
