Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Joseph "Joe" Bento
Pronunciation:ben - toe
Age:72
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Hamburg Cemetery
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To Donor's favorite charity 
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside by the Hamburg American Legion Post. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.