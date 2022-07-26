Joe M. Bengtson, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Joe M. Bengtson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 2, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, August 1, 2022 
Gathering Start:5:00 PM 
Gathering End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Essex Presbyterian Church 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Essex Cemetery 
Notes:Joe passed away Monday evening, July 25, 2022, at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

