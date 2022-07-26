|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Joe M. Bengtson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 2, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 1, 2022
|Gathering Start:
|5:00 PM
|Gathering End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Essex Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
|Joe passed away Monday evening, July 25, 2022, at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Joe M. Bengtson, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
