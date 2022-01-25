Joe W. Adams, 64, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Joe Adams
Age: 64
From: Clarinda
Day and Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Church of God ~ Shambaugh, Iowa
Memorials: Family Choice or Clarinda Fire Department
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date for a spring burial.
Joe passed away unexpectedly at Iowa Methodist Hospital on January 23, 2022.

The service will be streamed from our webpage and condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

