Service:Graveside 
Name:Joelaine Benefiel
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Omaha, Neb.
Previous:Shenandoah, Ia.
Day and Date:Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, Sept. 21
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:45 a.m.
Memorials:Hamburg Public Library
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

