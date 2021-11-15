JoEllen Arn, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa
JoEllen Arn, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.  A visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church, beginning at 9:30 a.m.  A private family burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Monday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for JoEllen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

