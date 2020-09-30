|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside Service
|Name:
|Joey Weihs
|Pronunciation:
|"Wice" rhyms with "rice"
|Age:
|46
|From:
|Marne, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|Time:
|5:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Brighton Township Cemetery northeast of Marne
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Joey Weihs, 46, of Marne, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Joey will be deeply missed by his brothers and sister, Doug Weihs of Manson, Dennis Weihs of Marne, John Weihs of Walnut, and Suzy (Sara Ferrell) Weihs of Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law, Amy Weihs of Walnut; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan Weihs and Jeff “Animal” Weihs; and niece, Whitney L. Weihs.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Brighton Township Cemetery, northeast of Marne.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joey’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
