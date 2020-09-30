Joey Weihs, 46, of Marne, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Service
Name:Joey Weihs
Pronunciation:"Wice" rhyms with "rice"
Age:46
From:Marne, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 2, 2020
Time:5:30 p.m.
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery northeast of Marne
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Joey Weihs, 46, of Marne, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Joey will be deeply missed by his brothers and sister, Doug Weihs of Manson, Dennis Weihs of Marne, John Weihs of Walnut, and Suzy (Sara Ferrell) Weihs of Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law, Amy Weihs of Walnut; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. 

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan Weihs and Jeff “Animal” Weihs; and niece, Whitney L. Weihs.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Brighton Township Cemetery, northeast of Marne.  

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joey’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

