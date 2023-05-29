Service:,  Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Johann Peter Christian Murray, Ed.D.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Johann Murray Memorial Fund for the benefit of his young children.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

