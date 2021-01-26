|Service:
|John Anderzhon
|Ander-zon
|76
|Farragut, IA
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
John passed away on Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
