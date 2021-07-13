|Service:
|Pending Celebration of Life
|Name:
|John B. O'Connor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
