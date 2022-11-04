John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:John "Bear" Meyer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, November 7, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Date:Sunday, November 6, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.  Rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.   
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
Notes:

John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluff, Iowa. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

