|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|John "Bear" Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 7, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Date:
|Sunday, November 6, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m. Rosary at 4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
|Notes:
John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluff, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
Anniversaries
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 6