|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John C. Dean
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 1, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Golf Course or Bloom Sr. Center
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
