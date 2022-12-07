John Meek

February 2012
Service: Funeral 
Name: Jack Meek
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Dec. 9
Visitation Start: 10 a.m.
Visitation End: 11 a.m.
Memorials: St. Jude's Children Hospital
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

