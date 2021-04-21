|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John Crouch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 24, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Wall, South Dakota
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|in lieu of flowers to John Crouch Memorial to be designated to various charities
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Wall, South Dakota Cemetery
|Notes:
John passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Eiler Place, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
John Crouch, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
