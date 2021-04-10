Service:Celebration of Life
Name:John D. Endicott
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:To Be Determined
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Mills County K-9 Unit; 600 Industrial Rd. Glenwood, Iowa 51534 or Mills County Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

