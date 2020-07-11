Service:Funeral
Name:John D. Shull
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Riverton, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, July 16
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Visitation Location:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 15
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:Riverton Rescue
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Cemetery:Riverton Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com