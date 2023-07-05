|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|John D. Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
John D. Walker, 80, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
