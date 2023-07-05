John D. Walker, 80, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:John D. Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 13, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 13, 2023 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. 
Memorials:Red Oak Optimist Club or Red Oak Elks Lodge
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

