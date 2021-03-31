John Diggs
Service: Memorial 
Name: John Diggs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location: at the Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 3
Visitation Start: 1:00 pm 
Visitation End: 3:00 pm with family greeting friends
Memorials:Oregon VFW Post 4839
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.