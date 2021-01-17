|Service:
|Pending Memorial
|Name:
|John Eskew
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Cards can be sent to Dave Eskew @ 21380 Hornbeam Place, Ashburn, VA 20147, and if anyone would like to donate money in John's name, please send it directly to the general endowment fund of the Atlantic First United Methodist Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
John Eskew, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.A memorial service and luncheon will be held at the Atlantic First United Methodist Church sometime in the late spring or early summer of 2021.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.


