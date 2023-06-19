John H. Knierim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: John H. Knierim
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port.
Visitation Location: There is no scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation or Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

