|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|John H. Knierim
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 23, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port.
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation or Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
John H. Knierim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
