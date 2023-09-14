|Service:
Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:
John H. Teget
Pronunciation:
Age:
|82
From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:
Day and Date:
|Monday, September 18, 2023
Time:
|10:00 AM
Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Gathering Location:
Teget Home (709 Church St, Shenandoah, IA)
Day and Date:
|Monday, September 18, 2023
Gathering Start:
|1:00 PM
Gathering End:
|3:00 PM
Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to two charities which admirably served John and the Shenandoah community: The Shenandoah Public Library Foundation and/or the Shenandoah Medical Center Foundation.
Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:
Rose Hill Cemetery -Private family inurnment at a Later date-
Notes:
John peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
John H. Teget, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
