John H. Teget, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:

John H. Teget

Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 18, 2023
Time:10:00 AM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Gathering Location:

Teget Home  (709 Church St, Shenandoah, IA)
Day and Date:Monday, September 18, 2023 
Gathering Start:1:00 PM 
Gathering End:3:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to two charities which admirably served John and the Shenandoah community: The Shenandoah Public Library Foundation and/or the Shenandoah Medical Center Foundation.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery  -Private family inurnment at a Later date-
Notes:John peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at his Shenandoah home.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

