Service:,  Celebration of Life
Name: John Herbert "Herb" Beggs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri.
Visitation Location:

 The family will receive friends after the service in the basement of the church.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Tiffany Heights Nursing Home, Mound City, or the donor's choice.
Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Herb's body has been donated to science. 

