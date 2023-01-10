|Service:,
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|John Herbert "Herb" Beggs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 14, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri.
|Visitation Location:
The family will receive friends after the service in the basement of the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tiffany Heights Nursing Home, Mound City, or the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Herb's body has been donated to science.
John Herbert "Herb" Beggs, 89, Mound City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12