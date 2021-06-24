Service:Graveside 
Name:John "J.J." Walker, Jr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:44 
From:Greeley, CO 
Previous:Randolph, IA 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 1, 2021 
Time:10 a.m. 
Location:Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:None: Just do a good deed, and think of JJ 
Funeral Home:Northern Colorado Crematory 
Cemetery:Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO 
Notes:Rememberances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.NCCcremation.com 

