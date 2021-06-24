|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|John "J.J." Walker, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|44
|From:
|Greeley, CO
|Previous:
|Randolph, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|None: Just do a good deed, and think of JJ
|Funeral Home:
|Northern Colorado Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO
|Notes:
|Rememberances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.NCCcremation.com
