John "Johnnie" Richardson
Service: Funeral
Name: John "Johnnie" Richardson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Fellowship Church - Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Fellowship Church - Oakland, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Wheeler Grove Cemetery - Carson
Notes:

 Johnnie was the silver-haired guy who carried out groceries at Hy-Vee in Red Oak, IA. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659220/john-johnnie-richardson/

