|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John "Johnnie" Richardson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Fellowship Church - Oakland, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Fellowship Church - Oakland, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (two hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Wheeler Grove Cemetery - Carson
|Notes:
Johnnie was the silver-haired guy who carried out groceries at Hy-Vee in Red Oak, IA. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659220/john-johnnie-richardson/
John "Johnnie" Richards, 94, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
