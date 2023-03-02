John K. Longstreet
Service:No Services
Name:John K. Longstreet
Age:76
From:Whitehouse, Ohio
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of a funeral, the family requests that acknowledgments be sent to Toby Longstreet at 3519 Raven Avenue S.W., Wyoming, MI 49509.
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel of Shenandoah
John passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Whitehouse County Manor in Whitehouse, Ohio.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

