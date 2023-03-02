|Service:
|John K. Longstreet
|76
|Whitehouse, Ohio
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|In lieu of a funeral, the family requests that acknowledgments be sent to Toby Longstreet at 3519 Raven Avenue S.W., Wyoming, MI 49509.
|Wabash Memorial Chapel of Shenandoah
John passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Whitehouse County Manor in Whitehouse, Ohio.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
John K. Longstreet, 76 formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa
Wabash Memorial Chapel
