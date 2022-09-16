John McClurg
Service:   Memorial Services
Name:  John McClurg
Pronunciation: 
Age:   70
From:   Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:   Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:  Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Visitation Start:   5 PM
Visitation End:  7 PM
Memorials:   John McClurg Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

