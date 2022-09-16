|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|John McClurg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|John McClurg Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
John McClurg, age 70, Maryville, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18