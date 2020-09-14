John Nicholson, 51, of Corning, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:John Nicholson
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 19, 2020
Time:5:00 P.M.
Location:John and Angela's home, 1690 Adams Taylor Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.