John Garrett
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:John Paul Garrett
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 19
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 18
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Please make memorials out to the family for later designation as they pursue a solar system display for the community at a location to be determined.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be at a later date.

Notes:

John P. Garrett, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, while travelling in Alaska with his wife.

Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 18th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. 

The service will be recorded and available on the Roland Funeral Service website by Monday. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.