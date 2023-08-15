|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|John Paul Garrett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 19
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 18
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Please make memorials out to the family for later designation as they pursue a solar system display for the community at a location to be determined.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be at a later date.
|Notes:
John P. Garrett, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, while travelling in Alaska with his wife.
Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 18th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service will be recorded and available on the Roland Funeral Service website by Monday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
John P. Garrett, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
Anniversaries
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15