|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John P. Howell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Grace United Methodist Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Grace United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
