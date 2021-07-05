Service:Funeral
Name:John P. Howell
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date:Saturday, July 10, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Grace United Methodist Church, Glenwood, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Grace United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 10, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

