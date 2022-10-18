|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|John Paul Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 22, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM
|Memorials:
|Worth County Senior Center, Grant City
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
John Paul Jones
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
Anniversaries
-
Oct 20