John Paul Jones
Service:   Memorial Service
Name:  John Paul Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:   86
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location:   First Christian Church, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location:  First Christian Church, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Saturday, October 22, 2022
Visitation Start:   10 AM
Visitation End:  11 AM
Memorials:   Worth County Senior Center, Grant City
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.