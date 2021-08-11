John R. Carlson, 66, of Rural Essex, Iowa
Service:Pending Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:John R. Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Rural Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial 
Notes:John peacefully entered into rest at his rural Essex home on Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.