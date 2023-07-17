John Kidd
Service:Services At A Later Date
Name:John R. Kidd
Age:80
From:Shenandoah
Memorials:Are currently being established
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
John passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

