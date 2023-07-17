|Service:
|Services At A Later Date
|Name:
|John R. Kidd
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Are currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
John passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Wabash Memorial Chapel
