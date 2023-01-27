John R. Pearce
Service: Memorial Service
Name: John R. Pearce
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 30, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Location: Fairfax Christian Christian Church
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 3:00 PM
Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO  or Fairfax Christian Church 
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

