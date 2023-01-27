|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|John R. Pearce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Fairfax Christian Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
