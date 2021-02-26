Service:Graveside
Name:John R. Thornell
Pronunciation: 
Age:101 
From:Kansas City, MO 
Previous:Sidney, IA 
Day and Date:Tuesday - March 2, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Following Service - The Gathering Place - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday - March 2, 2021 
Visitation Start:2:30 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:To The Family 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney. IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

