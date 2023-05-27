Service: Pending Services
Name: John R. Welchans
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Farragut, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, Hamburg & Riverton
Cemetery: Farragut Cemetery ~ Farragut, IA
Notes: John passed away at his home on Friday; May 26, 2023.  Information will be posted when it becomes available.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

