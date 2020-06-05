|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|John Regan
|86
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|11 am
|Braddyville United Methodist Church
|at the Church
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|9 am
|11 am
|Open Door Mission Omaha, NE
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Braddyville Cemetery
John passed away April 25, 2020, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs, IA.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
