Service:                                            Celebration of Life
Name:John Regan
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 13, 2020
Time:11 am
Location:Braddyville United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:at the Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 13, 2020
Visitation Start:9 am
Visitation End:11 am
Memorials:Open Door Mission Omaha, NE
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Braddyville Cemetery
Notes:

John passed away April 25, 2020, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs, IA.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com