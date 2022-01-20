|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|John Roy Viberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Visitation
|2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Hooves & Paws Rescue of the Heartland
27821 US Highway 34, Glenwood, IA 51534
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Zion Congregational Church Cemetery, Treynor, Iowa
|Notes:
Please visit the funeral home's website for the full obituary.
John Roy Viberg, age 80, of Glenwood, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
