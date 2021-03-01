John Schulte
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Name:John Schulte
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 6, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO.
Visitation Location:Rosary at 9:45, then Visitation at the church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 6, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis Street, Maryville, MO 64468
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:John passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.