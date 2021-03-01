|Service:
|Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|John Schulte
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 6, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO.
|Visitation Location:
|Rosary at 9:45, then Visitation at the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|John passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
John Schulte, 95, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
