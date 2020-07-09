John Shannon
Service:

Celebration of Life Memorial 

Name:John Shannon
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Rural Pottawattamie County 
Previous:Lewis, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Roland Funeral Service, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Notes:

John Shannon, 65, of rural Pottawattamie county and Lewis, Iowa, died, July 5, 2020, at CHI Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. 

The family has requested social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com