|Service:
Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|John Shannon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|rural Pottawattamie County, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
|Notes:
John Shannon, 65, of rural Pottawattamie County, Iowa, died, July 5, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
