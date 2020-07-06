Service:

Celebration of Life Memorial 

Name:John Shannon
Age:65
From:rural Pottawattamie County, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
John Shannon, 65, of rural Pottawattamie County, Iowa, died, July 5, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com