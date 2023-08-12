|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|John Simmonds
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 16, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6 PM
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
John Simmonds, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
